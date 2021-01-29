Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

