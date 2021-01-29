Cambridge Trust Co. Has $947,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

