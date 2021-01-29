Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $85.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

