Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 719,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after purchasing an additional 465,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

