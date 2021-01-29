California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of California BanCorp worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 14,578.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in California BanCorp during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in California BanCorp during the second quarter worth $292,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of California BanCorp stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.25.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 5.60%.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

