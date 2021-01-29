California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 5.60%.

CALB stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

