Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.00 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $72.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

