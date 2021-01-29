Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.