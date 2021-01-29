Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after buying an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,285 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,062 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

