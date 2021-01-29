Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,549 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after buying an additional 524,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,457,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,433,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,099,000 after acquiring an additional 649,689 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $783,842.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,133 shares of company stock worth $25,683,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

