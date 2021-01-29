Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,842 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $263.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.