Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $30,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after acquiring an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Humana by 1,298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after acquiring an additional 172,223 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,903,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,421,000 after acquiring an additional 88,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $389.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

