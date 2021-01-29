Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,617 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $57,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

NYSE LLY opened at $218.50 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $213.23. The stock has a market cap of $209.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

