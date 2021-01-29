Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 16,080 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $72,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

