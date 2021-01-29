Calamos Advisors LLC Has $39.89 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,306,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133,962 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Shares of COST opened at $355.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.