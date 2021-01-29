Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $35,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $1,090,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 36.1% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.82.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $158.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.20. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.