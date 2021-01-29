Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,850.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,776.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,640.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

