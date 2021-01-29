Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $153.87

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $153.87 and traded as high as $179.80. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) shares last traded at $178.30, with a volume of 1,333,472 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 180.33 ($2.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £892.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th.

About Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

