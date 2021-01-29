Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $88.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $82.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

