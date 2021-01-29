Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Down 6.7%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.03. 627,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 327,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 117,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

