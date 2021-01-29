CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.47-15.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion.CACI International also updated its FY21 guidance to $14.47-15.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.25.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $248.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,080. CACI International has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

