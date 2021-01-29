Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.32

Shares of Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1159337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of C$15.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) Company Profile (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

