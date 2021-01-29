Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Lowered to C at TheStreet

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

BY opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $577.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 174,136 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

