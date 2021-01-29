BWS Financial Increases Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $80.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BWS Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

IPAR stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $2,083,146 in the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Inter Parfums by 308.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inter Parfums by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

