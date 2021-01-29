Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $156.00

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $37,165.94 and approximately $156.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00892417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.71 or 0.04197432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Alliance Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

