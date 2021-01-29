Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Tops $0.64

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $30.85 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00046821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00119957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00254612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00062107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00032529 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,190,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,815,448 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

