Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.21

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 135233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burford Capital stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

