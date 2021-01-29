BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BSRTF stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

