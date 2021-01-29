Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.40 EPS.
BC stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,346. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
