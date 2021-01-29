Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.40 EPS.

BC stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,346. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.07.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.