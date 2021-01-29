Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

BC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.96. 16,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

