Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $66.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 37.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

