Brookline Capital Acquisition Plans $50 Million IPO for February 2nd (BCACU)

Brookline Capital Acquisition (BCACU) plans to raise $50 million in an IPO on Tuesday, February 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $64.3 million.

Ladenburg Thalmann acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Brookline Capital Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus our search on companies in the life sciences industry. We are led by Dr. Samuel P. Wertheimer, Brookline’s senior scientific advisor and formerly a private equity partner in the private equity group at OrbiMed Advisors. Our sponsor is an affiliate of Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, which we refer to as “Brookline” in this prospectus, a boutique investment bank with experience providing capital markets and advisory services to public and private life sciences companies, blank check companies (working with management teams during the IPO process, and later in the course of their initial business combinations) and other emerging growth enterprises. Brookline prides itself on its ability to finance life science companies at all stages from inception to post-IPO. In particular, Brookline has established a strong reputation for financing privately held life science companies. Brookline’s public and private investment teams have completed in excess of 100 transactions, raising more than $4 billion since inception. “.

Brookline Capital Acquisition was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 600 Lexington Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, US and can be reached via phone at (646) 643-6716.

