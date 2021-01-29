Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 2.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.94. 563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.91.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

