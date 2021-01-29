Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,717,143 shares of company stock valued at $237,696,669 over the last three months.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.