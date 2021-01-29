Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.14

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.14 and traded as high as $51.00. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 1,807,071 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.70 billion and a PE ratio of -1,881.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.