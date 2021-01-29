Brokers Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.