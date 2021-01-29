Brokers Set Expectations for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.82.

TSE:FM opened at C$21.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.20. The company has a market cap of C$15.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$26.72.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075 over the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

