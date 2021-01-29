Brokers Set Expectations for American Express’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660,578 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in shares of American Express by 345.6% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

