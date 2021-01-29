Brokers Issue Forecasts for Townsquare Media, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million.

Separately, Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSQ stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Townsquare Media stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.15% of Townsquare Media worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

