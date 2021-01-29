Brokers Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,469 shares of company stock worth $37,247,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.