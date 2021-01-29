Brokers Issue Forecasts for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $4.20 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTLF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

