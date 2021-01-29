Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) PT at $587.40

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $587.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total transaction of $1,967,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,263,315. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 246,937 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $70,898,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,475,000 after buying an additional 124,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $10.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $545.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $597.87 and its 200 day moving average is $525.61. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

