Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $47.33

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998.
NOVA stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 2,132,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.
