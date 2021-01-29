Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $47.33

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after buying an additional 2,014,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 210,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NOVA stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 2,132,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

