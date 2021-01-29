Brokerages Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) PT at $76.50

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,774,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $109.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

