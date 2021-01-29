Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) PT at $24.39

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 1,874,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,702. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after buying an additional 890,243 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $20,365,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $11,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 336,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $5,728,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

