Brokerages Set Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Target Price at $82.00

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $79.29. 432,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,070. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.