Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Target Price at GBX 155

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 155 ($2.03).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

LON:NWG opened at GBX 146 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.27).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

