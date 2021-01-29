Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target at $24.16

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in MAG Silver by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 265,386 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MAG Silver by 8.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $19.66. 1,926,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

