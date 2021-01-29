Brokerages Set Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) PT at €6.89

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.89 ($8.11).

KCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) alerts:

KCO stock opened at €7.67 ($9.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.22. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a one year high of €8.68 ($10.21). The stock has a market cap of $764.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.