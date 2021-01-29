Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target at $147.11

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.98. 3,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,755. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $156.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

